Huma Abedin Is Free, Freeeeeeeeeeeee On Friday, she filed for divorce from Anthony Weiner.

Solange Turned the Guggenheim Into a Church Last Night Her performance, “An Ode To,” was a visual tribute to black womanhood.

Queen Elizabeth Hit the Town in Her Going-Out Shawl Shots! Shots! Shots!

Affordable Outfit Ideas for a Bachelorette Party You don’t have to spend a lot of money or look like a teenager to get it right.

Here’s How the Media Is Dealing With the Allegations Against Roger Ailes After His Death Some stories are upfront about the allegations, while others don’t mention them until the last paragraph.

Everything You Never Asked About Harry Potter Erotica A guided tour from the hosts of Potterotica.

Hugh Jackman Didn’t Know Wolverines Were Real Even though he played Wolverine in the X-Men films.

5:43 p.m. the more you know

Remembering When Artists Grappled With Female Sexuality The new exhibition “The Woman Question” revisits work by Gutsav Klimt, Egon Schiele, and Oskar Kokoschka.

Trump Staffers Reportedly Threw a Party to Celebrate a ‘Successful Week’ Only 192 to go!

Master of None Fails to Give Its Female Lead a Personality Francesca is part of a long line of two-dimensional Euro pixie dream girls used to enrich the lives of American men.

Netflix’s Nun Murder Mystery Takes on Sexual Abuse and the Catholic Church The Keepers premieres today.

12 Creams for Bright, Non-Puffy, Smooth Eyes With their thin skin, eyes are the first feature to show their age — but these eye creams will yield smoother, brighter, and firmer-looking lids.

What Strategist Readers Are Buying: Japanese Exfoliators and ‘Calorie Mate’ Japanese exfoliators and “Calorie Mate.”

When Fashion Is a Release Valve From a Week Racked With Tension From RompHims to zip-off jorts, style as welcome distraction.

Natalie Portman and Cleo Wade Partied This Week Plus: Kris Jenner, TK Wonder, Shailene Woodley.

The Definitive Guide to Pippa Middleton’s Wedding From who’s attending to where they’ll go to the loo, here’s everything to know about Pippa’s wedding.

Is Girl-on-Girl Kissing Still Shocking on Broadway? A lesbian kiss that caused a scandal is back in the play Indecent.

Secretary of the Interior Dances With Mike Pence’s Wife Like No One Is Watching (But Mike Pence Is) Meanwhile, in Montana.

9 Party-Ready Heels That Won’t Sink Into the Grass Plus they all cost around $100 or less.

25 Famous Women on Their Self-Care Rituals Beyoncé, Hillary Clinton, Emma Watson, and more on their wellness routines.

Foreign Countries Are Reportedly Vying for Ivanka Trump’s Attention They reportedly think of her as a “goodwill ambassador.”

Taylor Swift’s Squad Is Already Freaking Out Over Katy Perry’s Diss Track It’s called “Swish Swish.”

James Comey Reportedly Once Hid in the Curtains to Avoid Interacting With Trump Spoiler: It didn’t work.

My Husband Is Cheap But I Like to Spend. Are We Doomed? More and more couples are choosing to lead financially autonomous lives.

Option B and Sheryl Sandberg’s Impossible Position What her new book shows us about being a woman in the public eye.

Trump’s New Budget Includes Paid Family Leave, But There’s a Catch The paid-leave plan is a step forward, but it’s made moot by the rest of Trump’s budget.

Elle Fanning on Ungroomed Brows, The Beguiled , and Objectifying Colin Farrell What Sofia Coppola told The Beguiled cast to do with their brows.

Big Boi Loves Lululemon So Much, He Bought 10 Shirts His wife introduced him to the athleisure brand.

Can’t Wait to Hear How Ivanka Trump’s Roundtable for Saudi Arabian Women Goes An adviser said “she wants to hear more about the issues women in Saudi Arabia face.”

Eric Holder Is Taking Credit for Barack Obama’s New Career As a Street-Style Star “He’s copying me in that regard.”

Steve Harvey’s Ex-Wife Is Suing Him for Child Endangerment and Torture Mary Shackelford is asking for for $60 million.

The Crazy-Making Sophistication of At-Home Pregnancy Tests How forces have conspired to create the “pee-stick fugue state.”

Miley Cyrus’s Mom Wants to Sell You a ‘Booty Call’ Candle It has a surprisingly pleasant scent.

‘I Found the Perfect Woman — Except for One Problem’ What Your Therapist Really Thinks: This week’s column.

Sweden Drops Rape Investigation of Julian Assange The WikiLeaks founder’s lawyer called it “a total victory.”

Anthony Weiner Pleads Guilty to Sexting With a Minor He will have to register as a sex offender.

The Model-Musician Who Considers Herself an ‘Open Book’ Rachel Trachtenburg on breakfast for dinner and social-media transparency.

$110.5 Million Basquiat Painting Becomes 6th Most Expensive Work Sold at Auction It is one of 11 to sell for over $100 million.

22 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Vans to Fashion Tevas Including some fashion Tevas.

What Will Happen to the Sexual-Harassment Lawsuits Against Roger Ailes? An attorney explains.

This Curated Vintage Collection Has Hard-to-Find Hermès and Saint Laurent There are Margiela shoes only runway models have worn.

Anarchy Threatens to Break Out at Cannes, Where Cara Delevingne Is Wearing an ‘Anarchy’ Beret We’re one step closer to the dismantling of the civil state.

Planned Parenthood Forced to Shut Down 4 Clinics in Iowa If the Affordable Health Care Act passes, the same thing could happen in many other states.

Shanina Shaik on ‘Runway’ Facials and Coconut Coffee You’ve probably taken a class with her.

Cartier’s Pop-Up Has a Champagne Vending Machine Actress Olivia Culpo will be there.

I Use This Jade Roller to Get Rid of Puffy Face It’s a classic Chinese remedy that’s now a cult beauty tool.

Report: Former Employee Alleges Gianvito Rossi Managers Were Racist Toward Serena Williams She says they made “racially disparaging comments” about the tennis champ.

See Contemporary Art by Graduating New York Art Students The New York Academy of Art's MFA Thesis Exhibition features artwork by 56 students from 23 countries.

PWR BTTM Address Sexual-Assault Allegations in Detailed New Statements “We want nothing more than to be back performing together soon.”